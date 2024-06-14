Childress Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,071,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,945,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,532,000 after buying an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,620,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,620,000 after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,169,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,908,000 after acquiring an additional 975,485 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,140,000 after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.71. 382,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,344,203. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.71. The company has a market cap of $348.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

