Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, June 26th (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $3,266.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,768.64 and a 52 week high of $3,293.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,095.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,701.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,865.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,340.00 target price (up from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,181.85.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock worth $44,243,538 in the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,864,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

