Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 349.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 934,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,617,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Chubb by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 272,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,617,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after buying an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,119 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,042. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.64. 68,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.71 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

