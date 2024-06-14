Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 786 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IJR stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

