CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Announces $0.05 Variable Dividend

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

CION stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $646.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.21.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,758.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 9,729 shares of company stock worth $110,743 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

