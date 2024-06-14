Clarity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 229 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $528.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.89 and its 200-day moving average is $509.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $362.49 and a 1-year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

