Clarity Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,647 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $90.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.92.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

