Clarity Asset Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS:MOAT opened at $85.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.64.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

