Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $172,000 Investment in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.18 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1563 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

