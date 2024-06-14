Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

