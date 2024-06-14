Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.