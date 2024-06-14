Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 416,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,472,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $180.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.99 and a 200-day moving average of $177.99.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

