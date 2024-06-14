Clarity Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUSC. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

NUSC stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.14. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

