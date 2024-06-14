Clarity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,238,000. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF comprises about 11.3% of Clarity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clarity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF by 514.4% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000.

Get Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVSD opened at $57.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.86. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (AVSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside of the US. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSD was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.