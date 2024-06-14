Clarity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $543.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $545.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

