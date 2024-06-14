Clarity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.
Nordson Stock Performance
Shares of Nordson stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.77. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
