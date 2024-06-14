Clarity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Nordson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.83.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $233.67 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.91 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.77. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.