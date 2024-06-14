Clarity Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% during the 4th quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,964 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,836,000 after acquiring an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 2,594.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 575,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,313,000 after acquiring an additional 554,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after acquiring an additional 456,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

