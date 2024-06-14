Clarity Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 453 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 416,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $92,778,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 24,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $226.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.73. The company has a market cap of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

