Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sets New 12-Month High at $221.73

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $221.73 and last traded at $219.87, with a volume of 23665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,502,193.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,344 shares of company stock worth $13,911,876 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.