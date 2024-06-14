CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Charles P. Carey Sells 3,000 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CME Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.21. 54,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,378. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.97 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

