CMG Global Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 76.3% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,983,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $429.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

