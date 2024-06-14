CMG Global Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,307,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.37. The stock had a trading volume of 895,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

