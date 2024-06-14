CMG Global Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.4% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $477.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,350,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,641,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $444.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $478.39.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

