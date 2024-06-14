CMG Global Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,549 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,516,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,787,832. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $304.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

