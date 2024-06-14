CMG Global Holdings LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CMG Global Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 355,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 404,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. Finally, Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,300,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 879,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,049. The firm has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.