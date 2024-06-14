CMG Global Holdings LLC Invests $213,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 281,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

AMD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.24. 12,313,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,990,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.38 billion, a PE ratio of 235.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.13. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

