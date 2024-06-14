CMG Global Holdings LLC Invests $6.72 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 148,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 5.0% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 732,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,894,000 after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after buying an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FBND stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 109,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,690. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

