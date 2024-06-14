CMG Global Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CMG Global Holdings LLC decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.5% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.16.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,929,309. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $144.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,478,193. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

