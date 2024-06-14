CMG Global Holdings LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

Shares of QCOM traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.68. 1,531,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,830,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $218.36. The stock has a market cap of $239.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

