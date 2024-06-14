CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 1,760 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock valued at $25,805,853 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,881,422. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.59 and its 200-day moving average is $150.62. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

