CMG Global Holdings LLC Sells 3,693 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after buying an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after buying an additional 471,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after buying an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after purchasing an additional 342,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. The company had a trading volume of 600,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

