CMG Global Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CMG Global Holdings LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,463,284. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

