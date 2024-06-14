Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,255 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,479 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.58 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

