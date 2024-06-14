Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Boosted by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.