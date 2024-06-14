Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $48.16 on Thursday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

