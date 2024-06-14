Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) CEO Acquires $43,520.00 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) CEO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,298.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

NYSE CBU traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $178.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 536,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after buying an additional 65,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading

