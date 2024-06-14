Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $135.00 at DA Davidson

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Commvault Systems Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.07. 71,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,526. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.65. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $119.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $665,608.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,128,411.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

