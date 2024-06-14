Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Down 2.9%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 13,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 362,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 512,488 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.