Contour Asset Management LLC Has $181.98 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,944 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.5% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $181,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 267,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,569,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 165.8% in the third quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,557 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 72.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 29,630 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $441.58 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $309.45 and a one year high of $443.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $417.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.