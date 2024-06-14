Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$11.25 to C$12.00. The stock traded as high as C$11.95 and last traded at C$11.84, with a volume of 231656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.87.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$877.64 million, a P/E ratio of -32.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

