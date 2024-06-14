Corning (NYSE:GLW) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $38.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $38.08 on Thursday. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.