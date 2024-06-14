Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Bank of America

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,396. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after buying an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

