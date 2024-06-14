Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Up 370.5% in May

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 370.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Covestro Stock Performance

COVTY stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,910. Covestro has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

