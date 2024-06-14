Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Crest Nicholson Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 232.97 ($2.97) on Friday. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 255 ($3.25). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.06. The company has a market cap of £598.56 million, a PE ratio of 3,040.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 237 ($3.02) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

