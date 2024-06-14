CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 213.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for about 0.5% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CRH were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $79.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $88.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

