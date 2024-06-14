CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.37.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CVD Equipment
About CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.
See Also
