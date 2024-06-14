CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 19.65% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVD Equipment stock. AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Free Report ) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment makes up about 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

