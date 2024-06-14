D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $516,530,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,719.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,267,000 after acquiring an additional 405,838 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 342,884 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.31.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $4,263,541. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $143.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $165.75. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

