DA Davidson Weighs in on Apple Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apple’s FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Apple stock opened at $214.24 on Thursday. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $220.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 341,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 237,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 229,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

