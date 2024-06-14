Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $174.76.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.85. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

