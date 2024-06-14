Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $187.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRI. Citigroup reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.19.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,155,000 after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 254,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,335,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.